LONDON, ONT. -- Firefighters had to put out a massive fire at a south London truck stop Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Flying M at 7292 Colonel Talbot Rd. shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

Thick, black smoke could be seen for kilometres as a result.

There were no injuries and officials say explosions from small propane tanks could be heard at the time of the fire.

"The reports indicate that there were some propane cylinders that did explode. So, smaller cylinders that we’re aware of. Also it is a shop, an auto shop, so there were some cars we believe that have exploded as well," says Deputy Fire Chief Matt Hepditch.

Several dozen firefighters were on scene including those from Southwold Township and Strathroy-Caradoc who were called in to assist.

"I was leaving from the place and we saw the burning start. I run to see what happened and everything was on fire. We need to wait for the fire department investigation," says Harold Rodrigues, whose step-father owns the business.

After several hours fire crews were able to reopen Colonel Talbot Road (Highway 4) to traffic and indicated that an investigation would resume Tuesday morning.

Wtih files from CTV's Bryan Bicknell and Matt Thompson.