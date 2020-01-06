LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are warning drivers in the Owen Sound area to be on alert after two crashes involving cows, as dozens more remain on the loose.

According to police, there were about 30-40 cows still loose in the Benallen area as of Sunday night, with the owner actively working to secure them.

Provincial police responded to a crash between an SUV and three cows that were reportedly standing on Grey Road 17 between Gordon Sutherland Parkway and Concession 10 on Saturday.

The crash sent the SUV off the road and into a telephone pole, knocking down the wires. The driver was not injured.

A second crash in the area involved a car and a cow on Concession 10 between Grey Road 17 and Gordon Sutherland Parkway in Georgian Bluffs on Sunday.

OPP say the owner of the cows attended both incidents to secure the cattle.

Anyone driving in that area is asked to be alert and report any loose cattle to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.