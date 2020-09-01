LONDON, ONT -- A man who had a few too many drinks was found amongst several cows in a farmer’s field over the weekend.

Police were initially called for a report of a suspicious person walking along Charlotteville West Quarter Line Road in Norfolk County.

It was around 7 a.m. when the unknown person was seen entering a farmer’s field where there were several cows.

When police arrived on scene the 22-year-old was found amongst the cows.

Police transported the man to a family member’s home where he was left in their care.