LONDON, ONT -- The Delta Upsilon International Fraternity commends its Western Ontario chapter after it cancelled planned "faux week" events.

In a news release, the local fraternity says community members expressed concern and it decided to cancel its party plans .

“The words our chapter used to promote events during a global pandemic did nothing to quell that anxiety. Those words were tone deaf and insensitive to the situation. For this, we offer our apology to the Western community and to residents in London."

It notes that even though the events were planned within COVID-19 protocols and there were plans for contact tracing, the event details and the values of Delta Upsilon were not properly articulated by materials associated with the plans.

“This is our failure and our failure alone. We understand the anger and frustration the community has aimed at our organization. We are committed to doing better. We will continue to reach out to the university to coordinate efforts in ensuring all our events comply with standards that they and other community stakeholders are comfortable with," the Western Ontario chapter says.

It says in speaking with Delta Upsilon International Fraternity Headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, fraternity spokesmen had this to say: “The International Fraternity appreciates the swift response from the Western Ontario Chapter and its alumni in responding to the concerns of the London community. Delta Upsilon is committed to being responsible citizens and working to provide a safe and healthy environment for students.”