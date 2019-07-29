

Gerry Dewan , CTV London





Two vehicles were destroyed by fire in a west London parking garage early Monday morning.

The fire appears to have started with a Mercedes Benz station wagon, which is now just a charred shell.

A nearby Hyundai SUV was the only other vehicle involved and was left with a burned-out engine compartment.

London Fire Department crews were called to the two-level parking garage at 924 Wonderland Road around 1:30 a.m. as flames spilled from the lower portion of the garage.

There were also reports of explosions, believed to be the tires on the station wagon blowing out.

The intensity of the blaze also caused the cement ceiling of the garage to crumble and melted nearby plastic light-covers.

Andrew Penny owns the Hyundai but didn't hear fire crews arrive. Instead, he found out about the damage to his vehicle when his girlfriend went to her car later in the morning.

“I thought, 'Oh, this car's all burned up. What's going on?' And I saw the back of mine and for a second, 'It looks fine.' And then noticed it was all burned to hell."

Fire officials say the investigation is ongoing and the exact cause of the fire is not yet known.