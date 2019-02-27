

Scott Miller, CTV London





Sarah, Ryan and Everly Keys are picking up the pieces after their dream home in Bayfield went up in smoke.

The young family came home to smoke filling their Hamilton Street home Sunday night.

By the time firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed and 100 km/h winds Sunday night did not help matters. The wicked winds only fueled the flames.

Bluewater Fire Chief Dave Renner says there was concern that the fire could spread to neighbouring homes, but crews were able to contain it to the single structure.

The Keys say if there has been one silver lining since Sunday, it’s been the outpouring of community support.

They say they’ve been offered accommodations, food, clothing, money and furniture.

They’ve been able to stay with family in the area, but say they are most thankful for the support and help from friends to complete strangers.