

Sean Irvine, CTV London





With automotive sales waning, a bright spot can be found here in southwestern Ontario.

The Cami Automotive-built Chevrolet Equinox broke an all-time sales record in the first quarter of 2019.

More than 88,000 of the cars were sold in the United States, a seven per cent increase from the same period last year.

It was just ahead of another product built locally, in Woodstock, the Toyota RAV4.

With the gain, the Equinox now represents 13 per cent of the compact SUV market stateside.

While Canadian sales figures for the vehicle were not provided by GM, it’s clear the Equinox is helping the company buck North America-wide sluggish vehicle sales.

GM Canada reports all truck sales were down seven per cent, while car sales were down 43 per cent in the first-quarter of 2019, compared to the year before.

Unifor 88 Head, Joe Graves, is hopeful Cami’s better situation will be good news on multiple levels, from recalling more than 200 laid off workers in Ingersoll, to aiding those impacted by the pending closure in Oshawa.

“I think we’re very optimistic with what's going on in Oshawa. General Motors is looking to maintain its footprint in Canada. And, to do that, they’re going to have to do more investment...and hopefully future product in here shortly. Like I said, our body shop is half empty now. We’re just crossing our fingers, hopefully something good comes down the pipe.”

GM's Cami Automotive plant in Ingersoll has been building vehicles since 1989.