Indigenous communities mourn residential school children
Published Sunday, May 30, 2021 1:31PM EDT
In memory of children found in residential school mass grave, children’s shoes were placed at steps of cathedra lin London, Ont. on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Members from Indigenous communities and others gathered Sunday afternoon to place children’s shoes at the steps of the St. Peter’s Cathedral Basilica in London, Ont.
The remains of 215 children, some as young as three, were discovered at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops B.C. After a preliminary survey of the lands was ordered.
The discovery was made last weekend where the former Kamloops Indian Residential School once stood.
More to come.
