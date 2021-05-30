LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board says it will lower flags to half-mast at all of their schools for 215 hours.

Beginning Monday until June 8, the school flags will fly at half-mast.

A statement from TVDSB reads, "It is with deep sorrow that we make this announcement. This past weekend, news from Kamloops, B.C. was shared about the devastating mass grave of the remains of at least 215 children located on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School."

All schools have been asked to change their messaging on their signs to read, "215+ lives lost, every child matters."

Staff and students are being encouraged to wear orange all week.

A moment of silence will begin at 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

"Thames Valley extends its sympathies to survivors, families, Indigenous Nations, and all those affected by this tragedy."

For more information, please read the press release from the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc.