Flags lowered in London in memory of children found in residential school mass grave
Published Saturday, May 29, 2021 8:01PM EDT
Flags were lowered on Saturday May 29, 2021 throughout London in memory of children found in residential school mass grave (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- Canadian flags were lowered to half mast at some public buildings throughout London Saturday evening.
Mayor Ed Holder issued the order that all flags outside London City Hall be lowered in memory of the 215 children whose remains were discovered on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation Territory.
Flags were also lowered at all London fire halls, as well as London Police Services headquarters on Dundas Street.