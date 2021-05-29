LONDON, ONT. -- Canadian flags were lowered to half mast at some public buildings throughout London Saturday evening.

Mayor Ed Holder issued the order that all flags outside London City Hall be lowered in memory of the 215 children whose remains were discovered on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation Territory.

Flags were also lowered at all London fire halls, as well as London Police Services headquarters on Dundas Street.