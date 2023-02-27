'Increased police presence' in Ingersoll, Ont.

An OPP graphic that says "ongoing investigation." (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter) An OPP graphic that says "ongoing investigation." (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver