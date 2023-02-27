'Increased police presence' in Ingersoll, Ont.

Oxford OPP are warning the public of an “increased police presence” in Ingersoll as they conduct an investigation on Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, Oxford County OPP are currently conducting an investigation in the Town of Ingersoll.

Police warn of an increased police presence in the area of Victoria Street, Thames Street and Ingersoll Street.

The public is asked to avoid for area for the time being.

It is not yet clear what the investigation pertains to.

Police said updates will be provided at a later time.