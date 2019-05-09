Featured
Imeson application to appeal quashed by Supreme Court
Jesse Imeson leaves Shawville Hospital, 100kms west of Ottawa, Wednesday Aug. 1, 2007, in Shawville, Quebec. (CP / Fred Chartrand)
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 7:26PM EDT
A man found guilty of killing a Huron County couple and a bartender in Windsor more than a decade ago has claimed he was sexually abused.
But it's a claim that was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada Thursday.
Jesse Imeson claimed he was abused at Maryvale Adolescent and Family Services, a youth treatment centre in Windsor.
Imeson said that led to his behavior as an adult, including the murders he commited in 2007.
Imeson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killings of Bill and Helene Regier, of Mount Carmel, Ont. and Windsor bartender Carlos Rivera.
The Supreme Court gave no reason for its dismissal.