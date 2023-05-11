Illegal magic mushroom dispensary set to open Friday

The storefront glass is covered in signage, and the front door is still closed.

But inside the Fun Guyz Magic Mushroom Store on Richmond Street in London, Ont., spokesperson Sam, who didn’t want to share his last name, is preparing for a Friday opening.

While the product, magic mushrooms, is not legal in Canada at this time, Sam said he won’t be deterred.

“What we’re doing is completely illegal,” he said matter of factly. “We’re aware of it. There’s not much they can do.”

Fun Guyz Magic Mushrooms has ten stores throughout Ontario, some of which have already been raided by police and temporarily shut down by local authorities.

Not only would the London store be trafficking in an illegal narcotic, but it does not have a business licence either, said Sam. “It’s currently illegal in Ontario, and we do not have a business licence.”

Those who promote the product say its main hallucinogenic compound, psilocybin, is effective in the treatment of mental health challenges like anxiety and PTSD.

Fun Guyz Magic Mushrooms store spokesman, Sam, as seen on May 11, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Advocates like Sam, and the company he represents, are lobbying to have it legalized.

“What we’re doing is a medical protest, it’s an act of disobedience in order to get magic mushrooms legalized,” he explained. “We’re trying to help people and give them access that the government can’t provide.”

The City of London had nothing to say about the illegal magic mushroom dispensary about to sprout up, except a statement from Orest Katolyk, the director of Municipal Compliance, “To obtain a business licence applicants must comply with municipal, provincial and federal laws.”

The statement went on to say that the London Police Service is responsible for the enforcement of individuals who illegally possess or traffic in substances scheduled under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

London police also declined to do an interview with CTV News, saying they weren’t prepared to speak about a “hypothetical” situation, as the magic mushroom store is not yet open.

Police also issued this statement, “Individuals who illegally possess or traffic in substances that are scheduled in the controlled drugs and substances act are dealt with by London police.”

As for Sam, he said he’s fully prepared to tangle with police and local officials, saying he’s providing a product that serves medical and recreational needs and is very much in demand.

“As soon as they leave the store we’ll be in there with product, opening,” he said. “We’ve already been through six raids. St. Catharines, Niagara, Barrie, Bradford, Danforth in Toronto. It’s going to be very hard to stop us.”