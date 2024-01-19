'I really don’t want to struggle anymore': London woman wants evictions of the terminally ill banned

A London woman battling a deadly cancer diagnosis wants governments to make it illegal for landlords to evict the terminally ill.

Teresa Balandin's plea relates to her plight. “I don’t what the future is going to bring. But, I really don’t want to struggle anymore,” she said.

The 62-year-old woman lives in an apartment on Webster Street in London that has been at the centre of a renoviction fight.

In April, before her diagnosis, she was one of the first to receive an eviction notice stating renovations required leases to be terminated.

The advisory led residents to challenge their landlords. Their public battle got the attention of governments, including the City of London, which is now looking at new bylaws and programs to discourage possible renoviction tactics.

“Everybody was walking on eggshells, and I just think we’re starting to feel comfortable 'cause it’s gone to city hall,” she said.

But for Balandin, the fear of eviction remains. Beyond the reminder of her eviction notice, the rising cost of rent and some cancer drugs (not covered by government insurance) have left her strapped.

“There is one medication that costs $120,” she added.

The fear of losing her apartment weighs heavily on her as she reviews her own funeral plans and hospice care.

“My best request is to stay at home as long as I can," she told CTV News London.

After a tough fight with melanoma left her scared a decade ago, Balandin has chosen not to seek further cancer treatment — but she does have a mission.

She said she wants the province to make it illegal for a terminally ill person to be evicted.

“The government should make it so they cannot evict anyone that is terminally ill and has a healthcare crisis on their hands.”

Fellow tenants, aware of her plight, agree.

Nancy Gillespie said, “If you’re very ill, you should have a home to live in. You shouldn’t be put out.”

Balandin has just started an online fundraising campaign. and hopes its modest goal will offer her the chance to stay in her apartment until she is too ill.

But for now, she is reflective and thankful — “I’ve really had a full wonderful life. I have no regrets,” she said.