'I noticed a car was coming at us really fast': Crash victim testifies about the night 8-year-old girl was run over and killed

A teenager who was injured by a speeding vehicle that killed a young girl testified at the trial of an elderly woman charged in connection with the collision on Wednesday.

The teen who cannot be identified was a junior leader with a group of Girl Guides as they walked along Riverside Drive west of Wonderland Road on Nov. 30, 2021.

What was supposed to be a fun outing turned deadly.

“I noticed a car was coming at us really fast," she recalled. “It had come off the road and hit a pole and I was knocked down by a piece of the car…everything was happening so fast."

Describing the scene, the teen said, “I remember looking around and seeing the girls on the ground and a couple were unconscious.”

The witness said she was able to get to her feet and call 9-1-1.

“I was trying to keep them calm with all the chaos that was happening,” she said.

In the months after the crash, the teen said she had to work on managing her stress levels.

An eight-year-old girl was killed at the scene and seven others were injured.

Police charged 78-year-old Petronella McNorgan with one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier in the day London Police Service Const. Blair Jackson resumed with his testimony and told the jury that according to the data he collected, the whole incident involving the speeding Honda CRV lasted for approximately 20 seconds.

A ban on publication has been placed on identifying any of the young victims involved in the crash.

The Crown wrapped up its case on Wednesday afternoon. The trial is now in the hands of the defence.