'I noticed a car was coming at us really fast': Crash victim testifies about the night 8-year-old girl was run over and killed
A teenager who was injured by a speeding vehicle that killed a young girl testified at the trial of an elderly woman charged in connection with the collision on Wednesday.
The teen who cannot be identified was a junior leader with a group of Girl Guides as they walked along Riverside Drive west of Wonderland Road on Nov. 30, 2021.
What was supposed to be a fun outing turned deadly.
“I noticed a car was coming at us really fast," she recalled. “It had come off the road and hit a pole and I was knocked down by a piece of the car…everything was happening so fast."
Describing the scene, the teen said, “I remember looking around and seeing the girls on the ground and a couple were unconscious.”
The witness said she was able to get to her feet and call 9-1-1.
“I was trying to keep them calm with all the chaos that was happening,” she said.
In the months after the crash, the teen said she had to work on managing her stress levels.
An eight-year-old girl was killed at the scene and seven others were injured.
Police charged 78-year-old Petronella McNorgan with one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
She has pleaded not guilty.
Earlier in the day London Police Service Const. Blair Jackson resumed with his testimony and told the jury that according to the data he collected, the whole incident involving the speeding Honda CRV lasted for approximately 20 seconds.
A ban on publication has been placed on identifying any of the young victims involved in the crash.
The Crown wrapped up its case on Wednesday afternoon. The trial is now in the hands of the defence.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation of Baltimore bridge collapse picks up speed as divers recover 2 bodies from water
Divers searched through twisted metal for six construction workers who plunged into the harbour and were feared dead.
Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in N.Y. hush-money criminal case
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial.
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
A Nigerian woman reviewed some tomato puree online. Now she faces jail
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
Video shows police interrupting auto theft in progress outside Toronto home
New video footage obtained by CP24 shows the attempted theft of a vehicle in a North York driveway earlier this month that was ultimately interrupted by police.
Here's what Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will offer renters
The federal government will create a new 'Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights,' which would require landlords to disclose their properties' rental price history to prospective tenants.
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, Democrats' VP pick in 2000, dead at 82
Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, who nearly won the vice presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in the disputed 2000 election and who almost became Republican John McCain's running mate eight years later, has died, according to a statement issued by his family.
No charges to be laid against Mounties who mistook Alta. teen with autism for drug user during arrest
Despite Alberta's police watchdog concluding charges could be laid against Mounties who arrested a teen with autism under the belief he was a drug user, no charges will be laid.
Three men dead after apparent avalanche during snowmobile trip in Quebec
Three men in their 30s died after an apparent avalanche Tuesday during a snowmobiling expedition on Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.