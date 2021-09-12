'I'm not vaccinated': Top high school quarterback's season sacked by new TVDSB vaccine policy
High school star quarterback Brady Lidster didn't see the latest blitz coming from the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB). The Ontario university prospect from St. Thomas, Ont. just had his fall football season intercepted by a new policy.
"I was really excited to play until this past Friday when I learned you had to be double-vaxxed to play," says Brady Lidster, a grade 12 student at Parkside Collegiate Institute.
"Which will put about a third of the high school population out of playing sports this fall, which that includes me."
TVDSB High School Athletics Coordinator Michelle Lange has been working hard for months to get kids back in action. After approval from the Ministry, local health units, OPHEA, and the governing bodies for each sport, all six fall high school sports were approved to return Monday Sept. 13, 2021 with one stipulation.
"We're going with double-vaccination for teachers coaches, students, officials as well as volunteers," says Lange.
"It is standard across the board to ensure everyone is safe. That was what we decided on. It was very unanimous, and it is across the board we're consistent messaging".
Michelle Lange, TVDSB High School Athletics Coordinator on Sept. 12, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
Currently 38 per cent of 12-17 year olds in Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) are not double-vaccinated. The Middlesex-London Health Unit lists 25 per cent of 12-17 year-olds without two doses of vaccine.
Lister, who is considered a top-10 quarterback prospect in the province is among the 30 per cent in SWPH who don't have a single dose.
He says he isn't an anti-vaxxer but with a busy summer schedule, he hadn't got it done. He was able to attend university-football camps, summer-football tryouts and even attend school without being vaccinated.
"It's crazy that I can play football in gym class with my buddies that may or may not be vaccinated," says Lidster.
"Then, after school, I can't practice with them because I'm not vaccinated. It's really a big year to try and get scholarships or at least interest from coaches, so it's going to be a really hard blow to me, and the other players that can't play because it's not just me."
Lidster says he knows a number of athletes who won't be able to participate this fall. His family wishes there was more advanced notice. Lange says she's heard that from a few parents.
"The only thing that I've received in regards to this was just maybe a little bit more communication on the front end so that they would know to ensure that they had their student double vaccinated," says Lange.
"However, things are changing quickly, and unfortunately we were not able to communicate that because we were not even sure if we were going to be able to provide extra-curricular sports at this time."
Even if high school athletes get their first shot Monday, there likely isn't enough time to play fall sports.
"I'm gonna do everything I can to get back on the field," says Lidster.
"It's just the short notice like two days to be double-vaxxed when it takes 35 days, plus 10 practices to play football."
Those who are double-vaccinated will need to hand in their receipt to their coach before beginning practice. After months of uncertainty, Lange is excited to see kids return to play.
The buzz of fall sport really really what I think is what reignites us getting back into the excitement of school. And I'm just really excited to see the kids play to be honest with you, this is like something I've been looking forward to for 18 months and so I'm going to get a chance to see it.
Lidster says he's going to get vaccinated immediately in order to play winter and spring sports. He says he is willing to get tested often, and even wear a mask on the field if necessary in order to play football, and hopes TVDSB will amend their policy.
CTV News reached out to the TVDSB to see if there could be any potential changes to the rule, but have not received a response.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Erin O'Toole defends single-dosed candidate's visit to seniors' home
Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole is defending one of his candidates who visited a long-term care home, despite her only receiving one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Leaders argue over how to pay for promises as voters head to advance polls
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is taking aim at the NDP over that party's plans to raise billions in new revenues, suggesting there is a ceiling to how much a government can tax the wealthy.
Liberals hold on to slight lead after debate: Nanos
The Liberals are holding on to a slight post-debate lead in support, new polling from Nanos Research suggests.
Thousands still without power in Newfoundland and Labrador after hurricane Larry
About 3,500 customers were still without power at midday Sunday as Newfoundland and Labrador continues the clean-up from Hurricane Larry.
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
The FBI late Saturday released a newly declassified 16-page document related to logistical support provided to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The document describes contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. but offers no evidence the Saudi government was complicit in the plot.
9/11 firefighters more likely than other firefighters to develop cancer
Twenty years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a new study has found that World Trade Center firefighters were 13 per cent more likely to develop cancer than other firefighters.
Several P.E.I. schools to close after COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Charlottetown elementary school
In-person classes at several P.E.I. schools will be cancelled this week after health officials confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at an elementary school in Charlottetown.
Prince Charles' charity faces fresh investigation after reported donations from Russian banker
A Scottish regulator said it was investigating one of charities of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, after a U.K. newspaper reported that a Russian banker had tried to donate a six-figure sum to the future king's foundation.
Ontario logs 784 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 784 new COVID-19 infections, marking the fourth day in a row in which the daily case count has been above the 700 mark.
Kitchener
-
Search continues for missing swimmer at Port Burwell
The search continues for missing swimmer in Port Burwell, while a Good Samaritan is being credited with saving three others from drowning.
-
Man suffers life threatening injuries after altercation in Brantford
Police arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with aggravated assault in Brantford on Sunday.
-
Ontario logs 784 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 784 new COVID-19 infections, marking the fourth day in a row in which the daily case count has been above the 700 mark.
Windsor
-
No injuries reported following large barn fire near Blenheim, Ont.
An early morning fire has destroyed a barn near Blenheim, Ont.
-
Why Windsor-Essex might not get a lot of Afghan refugees
An official with the Multicultural Council (MCC) says the Afghan community is “relatively small” in the region, and as such, they don’t expect to get dozens of refugees.
-
Ontario logs 784 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 784 new COVID-19 infections, marking the fourth day in a row in which the daily case count has been above the 700 mark.
Barrie
-
Apples are ready for picking at Barrie Hills Farms
Apple season has begun at Barrie Hill Farms.
-
Ontario logs 784 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 784 new COVID-19 infections, marking the fourth day in a row in which the daily case count has been above the 700 mark.
-
York Regional Police Homicide Unit leading investigation into Georgina stabbing
Yellow police tape surrounds two trailers in the Lyndhurst Trailer Park and Golf Course in Georgina on Saturday. Police markings are scattered on the ground as police try to determine what happened Friday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal NDP leader looking to make inroads in northern Ontario
Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh made his second campaign stop in Sudbury in about two weeks as the party looks to make inroads in northern Ontario. Singh, whose eyeing seats in Sudbury and Nickel Belt, told reporters Liberal representation has gotten the region nowhere.
-
Candidates vying to unseat long-term NDP incumbent in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing riding
NDP incumbent Carol Hughes is seeking her 4th term representing the Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing riding.
-
Leaders argue over how to pay for promises as voters head to advance polls
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is taking aim at the NDP over that party's plans to raise billions in new revenues, suggesting there is a ceiling to how much a government can tax the wealthy.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa down on Sunday; active cases up
Ottawa Public Health says another 61 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 cases in Ottawa school boards last week
Several Ottawa school boards are already reporting some cases of COVID-19 among their school populations, with classes in isolation because of it.
-
Don't want to wait in line to vote? Try your local returning office
Advance polls are open across Ottawa this weekend and turnout has been particularly high in some ridings.
Toronto
-
Ontario logs 784 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 784 new COVID-19 infections, marking the fourth day in a row in which the daily case count has been above the 700 mark.
-
Liberals continue to lead in tight race for GTA, poll finds
With more than a week to go until Canadians cast their ballots, the Liberals continue to maintain a lead in the vote-rich Greater Toronto Area, a new poll has found.
-
Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto's east end
One man was taken to hospital this morning with serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end, paramedics say.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 757 more COVID-19 cases, 570 not fully vaccinated
Quebec reported Sunday that 757 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 510 of those unvaccinated, 60 having received one dose and 187 double-vaxxed.
-
Provincial Liberals launch petition denouncing 'Quebec bashing' after English federal leaders debate
The Quebec Liberal Party has launched a petition asking for citizens to denounce the question raised in the English-language federal leaders debate.
-
Trudeau on the offensive against Blanchet and O'Toole while campaigning in Quebec
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau went on the offensive against Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and Bloc Quebecois Leder Yves-Francois Blanchet today as he spent a second straight day targeting Bloc-held ridings on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing swimmer in Annapolis River
Police in Nova Scotia are expected to continue searching for a 25-year-old woman who went missing while swimming on the Annapolis River Saturday afternoon.
-
'Untouchable One': N.B. champion race horse rescued from kill pen
A champion race horse from New Brunswick has been given a second chance and a new lease on life after being rescued from a kill pen in the United States.
-
'That day brought out the best of Nova Scotians': poignant 9/11 anniversary ceremony held at Halifax airport
A solemn and poignant ceremony was held at the Maritimes largest airport on Saturday, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and recognizing the compassion and courage that Nova Scotians offered strangers during that difficult time.
Winnipeg
-
'Getting these kids back on track:' First Nations adapt to school year lost to COVID-19
First Nations are adapting to the school year thousands of students lost due to COVID-19, with some communities still dealing with overcrowded homes, inadequate access to clean water system and inadequate internet service.
-
New mural wraps entire building to celebrate Nordic culture
Winnipeg's newest mural is a bright display celebrating Nordic and Scandinavian culture.
-
Kitchen fire sparks apartment evacuation, injures one person
An early morning kitchen fire forced the evacuation of an Island Lakes apartment on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Schools taking over: Calgary board assumes responsibility for COVID-19 notifications
Now that Alberta Health Services indicated it was stepping back from the process of informing parents about positive cases of COVID-19 in their children's schools, some school boards say they will take on the job.
-
Sunnyside residents say they face unintended consequences of Memorial Drive closures
Several Sunnyside residents who live along 5A St. NW are fed up with drivers speeding and cutting through their neighbourhood, to avoid Memorial Drive back-ups.
-
Cougar euthanized after running loose in Lethbridge
A “large” cougar was seen running around the Uplands neighbourhood before jumping from an alley into a residential yard, according to Lethbridge police.
Edmonton
-
'Utter shock': 30-year-old single mother of 2 dies from COVID-19
The family of a 30-year-old Edmonton woman who died from COVID-19 is highlighting the need for everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Schools taking over: Calgary board assumes responsibility for COVID-19 notifications
Now that Alberta Health Services indicated it was stepping back from the process of informing parents about positive cases of COVID-19 in their children's schools, some school boards say they will take on the job.
-
Firefighters honour those who died in 9/11 and in the line of duty
Edmonton firefighters and loved ones gathered to honour and remember those lost in the line of duty in our city and those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. government expanding list of recyclable products to include mattresses, EV batteries and more
The B.C. government says it is adding several products to the list of items eligible for provincewide recycling, meaning they will be free to recycle in the province.
-
Police seek man suspected of crimes in Victoria and Central Saanich
Police in B.C.'s capital region are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted on several outstanding warrants, and they say they're also concerned for his wellbeing.
-
11-year-old B.C. girl publishes Indigenous language book after winning UNESCO writing contest
Addy Newman-Ting's book 'Finding the Language' is being published through UNESCO's Voices of Future Generations project.