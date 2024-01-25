'I lost everything': St. Thomas, Ont. fire leaves at least 8 homeless, 1 hurt
A major fire in St. Thomas has left one person injured and at least eight people homeless.
The blaze broke out at 8 Jonas St., just steps from the city’s core.
Cody Bennett, a second-floor tenant in the multi-unit structure, was among those watching firefighters battle the stubborn blaze Thursday evening.
He told CTV News London he was sitting on his back porch at approximately 5:30 p.m. when another tenant appeared frantically asking for assistance.
“Our neighbour came out screaming, ‘The house is on fire, I need help!’”
Bennett and another tenant then sprung into action, but it took only moments for the two men to realize they were already out of time.
“I just saw orange and yellow burning flames coming through the back window,” he said.
Firefighters arrived shortly afterward and immediately searched the structure for anyone left inside.
They also found an injured tenant just outside the building.
“One tenant was taken to hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation,” said Fire Inspector Kim Destun at the scene.
It did not take long to bring the fire under control. However, hot spots in the century-plus-old structure continued to flare up for hours.
Firefighters cut holes in floors and the roof to get at the flames and smoke, but damage is extensive.
The efforts of firefighters are appreciated by tenants, including Bennett.
He managed to save his pet cat, but fears he has lost everything else, and added he does not have tenant insurance.
“I do not,” he said. “I lost everything.”
Tenants are being offered shelter for tonight by victim services.
Bennett hopes St. Thomas residents will help him rebuild his life over the coming weeks.
An official cause for the fire has not been released.
