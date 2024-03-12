'I hope it makes them happy': Seaforth, Ont. girl donating 'Higgy bears' for scoliosis patients

At first glance you might think the Hummel family has an out-of-control teddy bear collection, but in reality, these are special teddy bears the Huron County family is donating to kids who were given a life changing diagnosis.

“Some of the bears have back braces, and some of them have stitching on the back, representing spinal surgery. They’re for kids with scoliosis,” explained Tonya Hummel.

While you wouldn’t know it by looking at her, the Hummels had their lives turned upside down last September when 11-year-old Khloe was diagnosed with scoliosis.

A 26 per cent curvature in her spine means some big life changes are coming.

“She has to wear a brace for 23 hours a day to prevent surgery. When we found out the news, it was pretty disappointing, and we were really not pleased knowing this is something she’ll have to live with here whole life,” said Tonya.

Khloe Hummel’s scoliosis x-ray from March 2024 compared to an average spine. (Source: Tonya Hummel)

Softening the blow a bit is Khloe’s Higgy bear.

These specially designed bears — made by and named after a scoliosis patient in Michigan — are for kids diagnosed with scoliosis.

Their intent is to show the kids they aren’t alone, as the bears have braces and surgical scars, just like they’ll likely have.

The Hummels raised enough money from family and friends recently to purchase and donate 80 Higgy bears to the orthopaedic unit at London Health Sciences Centre in London, Ont.

Higgy bears are designed to bring comfort to kids diagnosed with scoliosis. The teddy bears have back braces and spine surgical scars to show kids they aren’t alone. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“I hope it makes them happy. My bear made me happy,” said Khloe.

The Hummels donate the Higgy bears on Wednesday.

“When Khloe found out she had to get a brace, it was pretty difficult. So, we’re hoping that when the doctor tells someone they need a brace or spinal surgery, they get a bear that’s going through the same thing,” explained Tonya, who said she wants other families to know they aren’t alone in their scoliosis journey.

It is a journey that will likely last a lifetime.

Khloe Hummel of Seaforth, Ont. needs to wear her back brace 23 hours a day to try and limit impact of her scoliosis. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

