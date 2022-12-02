'I have to rebuild. I have kids': London business goes up in flames
Damage is estimated to be “well over” $500,000 following a major fire in London, according to Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.
The blaze at 172 Roberts Ave. broke out just after 5:00 a.m. and so far, there are no reported injuries.
The fire touched three buildings, but a large garage with multiple vehicles inside sustained the heaviest damage.
The auto body and repair shop is a family business.
Mohamed Elgafry, a family member and employee, arrived at the scene shortly before 9 a.m.
He said he is devastated to see three years of hard work to build the business go up in smoke.
“I lost everything. I lost everything,” he told CTV News.
Mosburger says firefighters knew on arrival there was little they could do to save the main garage.
“Crews arrived to find the building fully involved in a fire,” he said as firefighters worked to contain hotspots behind him.
Mosburger said more than 30 personnel responded to the initial call and as the severity of the fire became known, more firefighters arrived.
At the height of the flames, equipment on scene included four engines, two tankers and an aerial unit to get above the flames.
Crews also worked to prevent the fire from damaging two smaller nearby buildings.
Their efforts were largely successful for one of the structures, but the other sustained smoke and fire damage.
All around the site, which also faces Cabell Street, there is evidence of intense heat through burn marks on the sheet metal main building. A large amount of water is also pooled in the area.
As a result, City of London crews arrived to clear catch basins, but that presented another problem, the potential of hazardous water runoff.
Mosburger said Ministry of the Environment inspectors will assist with the cleanup.
“Unknown of what type of materials could be burning inside. Obviously, we realized the fire was deeply seeded and consuming a lot of the materials inside the building,” he said.
While the fire is under control, Mosburger said crews will remain on the scene for some time to keep hotspots in check and to ensure a swift investigation.
There is no cause at this point, but a London fire inspector said the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will be notified.
Meanwhile, Elgafry said his family will rebuild.
“I have to. I have kids. I have a family. I spent everything. I will start again,” he added.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What this week's big bank earnings say about the state of Canada's economy ahead of a possible recession
The Q4 2022 earnings reports from Canada's big banks are showing signs that the Canadian economy is slowing down ahead of a potential recession, with some signs of optimism.
More than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination: Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
U.S. to dismiss charges against Huawei's Meng Wanzhou
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.
Canada's unemployment rate declined slightly to 5.1 per cent, wages grow again
The unemployment rate in Canada declined slightly to 5.1 per cent in November, according to new data released by Statistics Canada Friday.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Canada should delay MAID for people with mental disorders: psychiatrists
Canada is not ready to expand medical assistance in dying for people with a mental disorder, leaving psychiatrists across the country 'incredibly concerned' about patients needing better access to care, including for addiction services, says a group representing the specialists across the country.
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
Parcels with animals' eyes sent to Ukrainian embassies
Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday.
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
Kitchener
-
Body found in trailer after fire: Kitchener Fire
According to Kitchener Fire, a fire at a construction trailer on Victoria Street North lead to the discovery of a body found inside the trailer.
-
Two drivers seriously injured after collision near Guelph
Two drivers sustained serious injuries after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Fife Road at Township Road 1, at around 8 a.m. Friday morning.
-
Marking World Aids Day in Waterloo region
A solemn gathering was held in Kitchener to mark World Aids Day and remember lives lost to the disease.
Windsor
-
Windsor driver charged after crash between passenger vehicle and tractor trailer
Essex County OPP say a Windsor driver has been charged after a collision between a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer last summer.
-
Canada's first-ever Burger King restaurant reopens in Windsor
The first Burger King restaurant in Canada is reopening its doors with a new look.
-
$73,000 drug bust in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police have made a $73,500 drug bust in the municipality after using a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation. According to police, officer seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman faces impaired charges following serious crash involving pedestrians
A woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision that seriously injured multiple people at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East in Barrie Thursday evening.
-
Strong winds forecasted in central Ontario
Strong winds are expected in much of Simcoe County, Grey Bruce and Parry Sound-Muskoka this weekend.
-
Parts of Hwy 11 in Severn Bridge remain closed from vehicle fire
Parts of the Northbound lane on Highway 11 between Southwood Road and Sparrow Lake Road in Severn Bridge remain closed following a vehicle fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault suspect pointed gun at victim during break in, tracked down by police dog
Officers from Sault Ste. Marie Police Service were called to a 'serious incident' in the area of Douglas Street and Second Avenue Thursday night.
-
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Ford marks start of construction on Canada's first grid-scale nuclear reactor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Clarington, Ont., Friday to mark the beginning of site preparation for Canada’s first grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR) at the Darlington nuclear site.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police report 'surge' in vehicle thefts from malls, grocery stores and recreation centre parking lots
Ottawa police are urging motorists to be vigilant while parking at shopping malls, grocery stores, and recreation and sporting venues this holiday season, following an increase in daylight vehicle thefts.
-
Meet the new head coach of the Ottawa Redblacks
Bob Dyce has been named the new head coach of the Ottawa Redblacks, becoming the third coach in franchise history.
-
Canada's unemployment rate declined slightly to 5.1 per cent, wages grow again
The unemployment rate in Canada declined slightly to 5.1 per cent in November, according to new data released by Statistics Canada Friday.
Toronto
-
LIVE
LIVE | Ford marks start of construction on Canada's first grid-scale nuclear reactor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Clarington, Ont., Friday to mark the beginning of site preparation for Canada’s first grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR) at the Darlington nuclear site.
-
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
-
Special weather statement in effect for strong winds across most of southern Ontario
Toronto is in store for a couple more days of strong winds today and tomorrow.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister asks nurses to come back to help struggling health-care system
The situation in Quebec's health-care system 'will continue to be difficult' in the coming weeks, Health Minister Christian Dube warned Thursday. He is calling on nurses to come and help out at busy Info-Santé 811 phone line, which received around 10,000 calls on Wednesday.
-
'Historic' cannabis bust: Laval police seize $8 M, arrest three in plantation raid
Two large pot plantations were raided in Laval, Que. earlier this week in what local police (SPL) are calling a 'historic dismantling of cannabis production.' The operation resulted in the arrests of three men ages 38 to 53, and the seizure of over $8 million of cannabis and equipment.
-
More than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination: Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert issued in N.B. as police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspects following shooting
An emergency alert has been issued in New Brunswick, where police are looking for suspects after a shooting outside Fredericton.
-
Scrambling for aircraft in N.S. mass shooting, RCMP told to 'pound sand': official
Transcripts of calls between the RCMP and search and rescue officials in Halifax show an overall lack of understanding of what was required to have a military aircraft assist during the search for a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020.
-
Mi'kmaq First Nation, environmental group work on creating zero-emission lobster boat
An environmental charity and the Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton are partnering to create electric lobster boats on the East Coast, saying it's the way of the future if Canada is to meet its zero-emission targets.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
-
Blowing snow to bring dangerous travel conditions to Winnipeg
Residents in parts of southern Manitoba are advised to watch out for blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions throughout the day on Friday.
-
'It's an awful feeling': Blind woman denied Uber ride twice due to her service dog
A blind woman is speaking out after she says she was denied an Uber ride twice because of her guide dog.
Calgary
-
NORTHBOUND LANES REOPENED
NORTHBOUND LANES REOPENED | 1 man dead, 1 in custody after fatal head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail, alcohol a suspected factor
A portion of southbound Deerfoot Trail remains closed between the 32nd Avenue and 16th Avenue N.E. exits as the Calgary Police Service investigates a fatal early morning crash.
-
Extreme cold warning called for Calgary and much of Alberta
Frigid temperatures have prompted an extreme cold warning for Calgary and the majority of Alberta on Friday.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Edmonton
-
More shelter space coming, but some worry it is too late for Edmonton's vulnerable
Six people have died in encampments since the cold weather began, as the city and provincial governments prepare further shelter capacity.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Extreme cold alerts still in effect, but milder over weekend
Yes, temperatures will start to climb this weekend. But, it's still going to feel cold.
-
More than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination: Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
Vancouver
-
B.C.’s Lower Mainland expected to see more snow during Friday's rush hour
More snow is in the forecast Friday for British Columbia’s south coast, days after a significant storm that brought rush hour traffic in the Lower Mainland to a standstill.
-
Vancouver Canucks honour newly minted Hall of Famers Luongo, Sedins
Cheers of "Luuuuu!" once again rang out at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Thursday as the Canucks honoured a trio of former players.
-
'Concerning, alarming, and frightening': Teen arrested after North Vancouver crime spree
A 15-year-old was arrested in North Vancouver after what authorities are describing as a brazen crime spree in the city Wednesday.