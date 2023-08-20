Hyde Park Village Green opens in London

A new park, Hyde Park Village Green has opened north of Gainsborough Road along Hyde Park Road.

A plaza with benches, paths and trees sit in the centre of the park which also includes a stage for events like musical performances.

The area also includes a garden of reflection, plants, and a new play structure.

"Hyde Park Village Green was built to become a community gathering space and focal point in the neighbourhood," says Mayor Josh Morgan. "It captures the community’s vision for an exciting outdoor event space and a welcoming destination for families. I’m incredibly proud of the collaborative effort that led to the opening of the park."

The park’s paths connect to nearby residential areas for people walking or riding to the community plaza (Source: City of London)Events like Pond Fest took place at the park as parts were completed during the summer.

"The development of this park between the Business Improvement Association and City of London began in 2018, and through community consultation, design, and construction, Hyde Park Village Green has become a premier outdoor events space,” says Donna Szpakowski, General Manager of the Hyde Park Business Improvement Association.

Guests are invited to attend Picnic on the Pond held by the Hyde Park Business Improvement Association on August 25 between 11am and 2pm.

Construction on the park began in the fall of 2022 with construction now completed.