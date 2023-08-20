Hyde Park Village Green opens in London

The park features a new community plaza as well as a wooden stage for events and musical performances (Source: City of London) The park features a new community plaza as well as a wooden stage for events and musical performances (Source: City of London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver