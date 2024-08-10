LONDON
    • Huron Perth Public Health to offer low cost rabies vaccine clinics

    Huron Perth Public Health and Blyth Veterinary Services have partnered together to offer low-cost rabies vaccination clinics for residents.

    “Rabies is a fatal disease to humans. Though cases of rabies in humans in Canada are extremely rare, vaccination of pets helps reduce the risk of transmission to humans and other animals, said Patrick Landry, Public Health Inspector with Huron Perth Public Health.

    Although historically cases of rabies in the area are few and far between, the initial inspiration for the clinics was the detection of rabies on a local farm several years ago.

    “Rabies is still found regularly in the wildlife population in Ontario, most commonly in bats and sometimes in raccoons, foxes, and skunks,” said Landry.

    Although legally rabies vaccinations are required for all dogs, cats and ferrets, the hope is that offering this opportunity might incentivize people that otherwise may not take their pet in, “Our goal is to be able to vaccinate as many pets as possible for owners on a tight budget who are not able to see a vet regularly otherwise,” said Dr. Lee Siertesma from Blyth Veterinary Services.

    New this year, they will also be offering low-cost micro-chipping at the same time. No appointment is required for these clinics, and the cost for the vaccine is only $30 cash – you can head down to Blyth Veterinary Services on Queen Street on Friday, August 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., or on Saturday, August 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., or to St. Helen’s Community Hall on Wednesday, September 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

