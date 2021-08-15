LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a sexual assault suspect wanted in connection to an incident Saturday evening near Goderich, Ont.

Police say just before 11 p.m., a woman was in a public washroom and shower at Point Farms Provincial Park when a man groped her.

The victim defended herself and ran to safety.

The suspect is described as a brown-skinned man, approximately 40-years-old, 5'6", balding with brown hair and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt.

Contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information.