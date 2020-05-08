WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Township of Huron-Kinloss will allow the water to be turned on for their seasonal residents.

On March 30, the township located along the shores of Lake Huron, declared that they wouldn’t allow water to be turned on for the hundreds of seasonal residences within Huron-Kinloss.

The move was designed to deter cottagers from visiting their summer homes, over fears cottagers who get sick with COVID-19 could possibly overwhelm the local health-care system.

The decision created a lot of controversy and anger amongst some cottagers, who vowed to withhold their taxes unless they were allowed full access to their cottages.

On Friday, Huron-Kinloss Mayor Mitch Twolan repealed the emergency order banning water hook-ups for seasonal residences.

The township will now turn on water for returning summer residents, although they still strongly discourage people from visiting the area during the pandemic.

“Council and staff is working hard to start a cautious and gradual approach to move forward and bring back some normalcy, but the safety of our staff and of our community will always be our biggest priority,” said Twolan.