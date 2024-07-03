LONDON
London

Huron County student cookbook celebrating cultural diversity now available

(Source: Huron County Immigration Partnership) (Source: Huron County Immigration Partnership)
Share

A student cookbook celebrating culinary diversity is now available in Huron County.

With contributions from young people at Avon Maitland District School Board’s high schools in Exeter, Clinton, Wingham, and Goderich, they came together to learn, create and share their own culinary traditions.

April Smith, superintendent of education said that the project was a celebration of diverse talents and cultures. “Our students have developed valuable skills and have also contributed to a meaningful community project that will be cherished for years to come.” 

