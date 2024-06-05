Huron County’s Law Enforcement Torch Run

One of the biggest crowds of participants in over 27 years came out for Wednesday's Law Enforcement Torch Run for Huron County.

Special Olympians, their supporters, and members of local law enforcement criss-crossed Huron County, raising money and awareness for the Special Olympics.

The torch run made stops in Wingham, Blyth, Clinton, and Goderich.

"The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a highlight on my calendar, and I encourage you to join us to cheer on and celebrate these courageous and dedicated athletes. Whether it's a honk of the horn, a high-five, some cheering from the sidelines, or a donation to support the cause, it really is appreciated," said Huron County Law Enforcement Torch Run organizer Russ Nesbitt.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics has raised over $75 million since its inception.

The Huron County Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics was held on June 5, 2024, making stops in Wingham, Blyth, Clinton, and Goderich. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)