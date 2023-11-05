Huron County OPP investigate fatal collision

Huron County OPP is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Howick Township.

Police say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Howick-Turnberry Road and Fordwich Line just after midnight Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a crash.

Crews arrived to find two heavily damaged vehicles and discovered there were a total of three occupants involved. Police say both drivers received injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

The passenger, a 45-year-old Brockton resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team attended the scene to assist with the collision investigation.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing, officers are looking into the cause of the crash.