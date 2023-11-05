LONDON
London

    • Huron County OPP investigate fatal collision

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)

    Huron County OPP is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Howick Township.

    Police say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Howick-Turnberry Road and Fordwich Line just after midnight Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a crash.

    Crews arrived to find two heavily damaged vehicles and discovered there were a total of three occupants involved. Police say both drivers received injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

    The passenger, a 45-year-old Brockton resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Members from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team attended the scene to assist with the collision investigation.

    Police say the investigation remains ongoing, officers are looking into the cause of the crash.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing scores

    Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News