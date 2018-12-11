

The Canadian Press





Three alleged copper thieves are facing charges after provincial police responded to an alarm at a Hydro One substation in Huron County.

The OPP say officers found a hole had been cut into the fence and a pile of copper wire was lying outside the substation south of Centralia early Sunday morning.

An officer was able to locate one of the suspects who fled the scene by following fresh tracks in the snow and two additional suspects were located during a search by officers including a canine unit.

Two men aged 38 and 39 from Bluewater and a 39-year-old man from South Huron have all been charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and possession of break-in Instruments.