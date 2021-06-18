Advertisement
Suspect nabbed after stolen van clips hydro pole
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 2:21PM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 18, 2021 2:21PM EDT
A minivan is seen abandoned north of London, Ont. after it struck a hydro pole Friday, June 18, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV News)
Share:
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Power was knocked out to homes north of London on Friday afternoon following a single-vehicle collision with a hydro pole.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to Medway Road east of Hyde Park Road to find the driver of a van had fled the vehicle.
The driver was discovered a short distance away, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and taken into custody.
The van had been reported stolen.
An Ontario Hydro crew is on scene to restore power to the area.