MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Power was knocked out to homes north of London on Friday afternoon following a single-vehicle collision with a hydro pole.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to Medway Road east of Hyde Park Road to find the driver of a van had fled the vehicle.

The driver was discovered a short distance away, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and taken into custody.

The van had been reported stolen.

An Ontario Hydro crew is on scene to restore power to the area.