LONDON
London

    • Hunters testify hearing gunshots at Boris Panvoski trial

    Three hunters testified that they heard a series of gunshots while they were out at the Hullet Marsh, north of Clinton, Ont., on Sept. 13, 2014.

    Joshua McLeod told the court that he was out in the area with two friends that day when he testified, “The shots we heard came from an odd area…three shots.”

    He said earlier in the day they saw a blue car in one of the parking lots, “It was a Toyota, a small four door Corolla or Camry…it was running.”

    McLeod said someone was sitting in the driver seat, “I could just see someone in a camouflage coat and the hood was up.”

    He added, “It almost instantly drove away.”

    The court has heard that the accused in this case had a similar vehicle.

    Boris Panovski is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Toronto-area businessman Donato Frigo.

    Frigo was horseback riding with his wife Eva and their dogs at the Hullet Marsh when he was shot dead and she was injured.

    The court has heard there had been a rift between the victim and the accused who were both involved with bird dogs.

    Panovski, the one-time dog breeder, was found guilty at his first trial in Goderich in 2018. Last spring, a retrial was ordered and the proceedings were moved to St. Thomas.

    Again, Panovski has pleaded not guilty.

