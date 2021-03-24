LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police in southwestern Ontario are donating hundreds of cell phones to victims of crime or vulnerable people in crisis.

More than 200 phones are being provided by the West Region Headquarters in London, Ont. to 11 Victim Services agencies across southwestern Ontario.

The donated phones will support victims of crime and vulnerable people who may not have access to phones or may not be able to safely use their own phone.

Police say a cell phone ensures that a victim or vulnerable person will have a means of communication to ensure their ongoing access to support services, referrals and medical care as needed.

The phone also allows police to maintain contact with a victim to keep them updated during an investigation, the ensuing court process or to call 911 in an emergency.

The phones have been wiped of all existing data before donation.

The agencies receiving the phones will be covering the costs for the phone service.