LONDON, ONT -- Add another milestone to Dale Hunter’s resume after the London Knights’ secured their head coach his 800th win as an OHL coach.

The latest milestone comes just a few short weeks after Hunter lead Team Canada back to gold at the World Juniors.

Hunter becomes the fastest coach in OHL history to reach the milestone.

Only two coaches have more wins: Brian Kilrea with 1,193 and the late Bert Templeton with 907.

The win came on the road as the Knights downed the Windsor Spitfires 6-3.

The team used six different scorers on their way to the win.