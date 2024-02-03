Hundreds gather for Black History Month kickoff in London, Ont.

A moving presentation at Museum London kicked off Black History Month on Saturday.

Singer Denise Pelley had the crowd clapping to the music, while Shannon Prince told stories and recited letters that reflected Black history and culture.

Approximately 200 people were on hand for the event.

While many are familiar with Canada serving as a safe haven for Black people escaping slavery from the U.S., less is known about Canada’s own history of slavery.

Christina Lord, a founding member of the London Black History Coordinating Committee, said it’s important to move forward while not forgetting our past.

“I want people to know how important it is that we look at people differently than we have been looking at it so far, and we recognize the opportunities to learn, to re-learn, and to unlearn some of what we’ve learned. To look at it with a lens that is inclusive, that tells us all that we truly belong,” said Lord.

Black History Month will be recognized throughout the month of February at Museum London.

Denise Pelley and Shannon Prince perform at Museum London for Black History Month with hundreds of people in attendance on Feb. 3, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)