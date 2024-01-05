'Humbling and historic': First PWHL goal marks whirlwind week for hockey player and idol to young girls, Ella Shelton

Warren Shelton knew that his daughter Ella wanted to play hockey at the highest level when she was just eight years old.

“Her first inspiration was when the Olympics were in Italy,” said Warren from his home in Foldens, Ont., in Oxford County. “We were watching here and she said, ‘Are those are girls playing hockey? I want to do that!’ So she was inspired quite a while ago.”

Now, she’s inspiring others.

On New Year’s Day, Ella became the first player to score a goal in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

Her goal, 10 minutes and 43 seconds into the first ever PWHL game turned out to be the game winner for New York over Toronto in front of a sold out crowd of 2,500 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

While others were celebrating a moment they’ll never forget, Ella had to watch the goal over again on replay to know exactly what happened.

“I didn’t notice at first, and then all of your teammates are jumping and looking at you, I was like ‘Oh, my gosh. That actually went in,’” recalled Ella. “A surreal moment, I can’t remember it all that well as I blacked out a little bit during it, but very exciting and humbling, historic moment.”

Ella Shelton (centre) stands with her family after the inaugural game in PWHL history on Jan. 1, 2024. (Source: Warren Shelton)

The historic moment is being recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF). They’ve taken the puck and the stick she used to score the goal for their exhibit on the PWHL.

“We’ve got the first goal, first game wining goal, first shutout and first win in the league’s history,” said Craig Campbell with the archives department at the HHOF.

The crowd at the opening game was packed with young girls, who now have something to aspire to.

A talented player, who is also personable and approachable, Ella is the perfect role model for those kids.

'The idea I'm a path-maker for a bunch of young girls going into hockey it's pretty exciting to know they can watch professional women's hockey and chase that dream of being professional,” said Ella.

Ella Shelton played for the London Devilettes from 2013-2016. (Source: London Devilettes)As a young girl Ella played with boys in Ingersoll Minor Hockey, then moved to the London Devilettes organization before a successful NCAA career at Clarkson University.

“With the acceleration of women’s sports, at the university level, we all recognized here’s an opportunity to take your craft — which you are pretty darn good at — and use it and go further to get an education and springboard to becoming a professional athlete,” said Warren.

Warren, his wife Cathy and approximately 30 other family and friends were among the excited fans in the stands on opening day.

Despite being in a sea of Toronto fans, the Sheltons jumped up when Ella scored.

"I’m pretty sure I screamed, probably like a girl,” said Warren. “We stood up and cheered loud, but no one else around us stood up. It was tremendous, plus it was your own [daughter], it’s beyond sweet.”

New York defender Ella Shelton (right) is congratulated by teammates Jamie Bourbonnais (14), Paetyn Levis (19) and Alex Carpenter (25) after scoring the first goal in PWHL history against Toronto during first period action in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank GunnPrior to Monday’s history moment and win, she had already reached the pinnacle of the sport claiming a gold medal with Canada at the 2022 Olympics at just 24 years old.

She was drafted fourth overall by New York in the PWHL draft, where she stood alongside trailblazer Billie Jean King. While that was a surreal moment for her, it was nothing compared to being on the bench when King and Jayna Hefford dropped the ceremonial puck to kick off the league.

"I can't imagine what you guys are feeling, but I was tearing up,” said Ella.

And so were the thousands of others who can grasp the scale of what’s to come.

"I hope that young girls look up and go, ‘I'm doing do that one day, and be just like her,’” she said.