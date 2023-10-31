Shelton inks three-year deal with New York

Ingersoll’s Ella Shelton has signed her deal with the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

Drafted fourth overall by New York in the inaugural draft on Sept. 18, Shelton, who formerly played for the London Devilettes and Clarkson University, said in a video posted online that she is excited to bring professional women’s hockey to New York.

“The inaugural year is truly historic and exciting and I’m just so grateful and honoured for this opportunity because it is a dream come true,” said Shelton.

Salaries haven't been disclosed, but players are expected to make between USD$35,000 to $80,000, but there are other incentives built into the contracts.

Lexi Adzija, originally from St. Thomas Ont., has also signed a one-year PWHL deal with Ottawa.