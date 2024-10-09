LONDON
London

    • Starting with sunshine shifting to afternoon showers

    Share

    Wednesday morning could be frosty in some parts of the region as overnight temperatures dropped into the low single digits.

    As high pressure continues to control the weather, there will be lots of sunshine, but showers could sneak in thanks to some cool air in the upper atmosphere, according to CTV News Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

    "In London by noon hour, a mix of sun and cloud and 14 C, with a 60 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon," said Atchison.

    As we move through the next seven days, Thursday and Friday will have lots of sunshine with a cold front moving through that will generate some showers on Sunday.

    Temperatures cool again for Monday, dropping down to about 10 C.

    The normal high for this time of year is around 15 C and the low around 6 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor

    One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News