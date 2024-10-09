Starting with sunshine shifting to afternoon showers
Wednesday morning could be frosty in some parts of the region as overnight temperatures dropped into the low single digits.
As high pressure continues to control the weather, there will be lots of sunshine, but showers could sneak in thanks to some cool air in the upper atmosphere, according to CTV News Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
"In London by noon hour, a mix of sun and cloud and 14 C, with a 60 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon," said Atchison.
As we move through the next seven days, Thursday and Friday will have lots of sunshine with a cold front moving through that will generate some showers on Sunday.
Temperatures cool again for Monday, dropping down to about 10 C.
The normal high for this time of year is around 15 C and the low around 6 C.
