Here's when you can get immunized in Lambton County this fall
Lambton Public Health (LPH) has announced their fall immunization campaign, with a focus on addressing access barriers for vulnerable populations.
Pharmacies and health care providers are expected to begin receiving their vaccine shipments in mid-October, ahead of the general eligibility date of Oct. 28.
“Expanded access points for COVID-19 and flu vaccines throughout the community will allow Lambton Public Health to deliver services to populations who have barriers to accessing these vaccines,” said Medical Officer of Health for Lambton County Dr. Karalyn Dueck.
Who is eligible and when
- Early October: Individuals in hospitals and long-term care homes
- Mid-October: High-risk individuals, including children ages 6 months to 4 years, people in or from First Nations communities, pregnant individuals, people ages 65 years and older, first responders
- Monday, Oct. 28: General public
LPH will offer specialized pediatric clinics beginning Oct. 17. A mobile clinic will also serve specific populations, such as First Nations communities and homebound individuals.
To book your child’s vaccination appointment with LPH, you can call 519-383-8331.
All other residents are encouraged to book vaccine appointments through their health care provider or a local pharmacy as they become eligible.
“Appointment availability with LPH may look different than in years past, but it is important to remember that everyone who wants to receive both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be able to receive them, with increased vaccine access points enhancing community protection for all,” said Dr. Dueck.
