'History is hers': Ella Shelton of Ingersoll, Ont. scores first ever PWHL goal

It’s been an historic day for women’s sports with the puck drop in the inaugural PWHL game in Toronto.

Ella Shelton of Ingersoll, Ont. has etched her name in the record books by scoring the first goal in league history 10:43 seconds into the first period for New York.

Shelton took a face-off win by Alex Carpenter and walked in from the blue line and her wrist shot went through a screen for the goal.

Daniella Ponticelli had the call on the TV broadcast, saying “history is hers” when Shelton scored the goal.

The league opener between Toronto and New York was played in front of a sold-out crowd at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.