LONDON
London

    • Humane Society needs $300,000 by the end of December

    Sheltering London's vulnerable animals Sheltering London's vulnerable animals

    A major project by the Human Society London & Middlesex has run into some financial trouble.

    The organization has surpassed 86 per cent of the funding required to build its new Old Oak Animal Campus, currently being constructed at 1414 Dundas St.

    According to a release, if an additional $367,000 isn't secured by the end of the year, the on-site veterinary clinic is at risk of not being operational when the new location opens, on track for next November.

    The humane society said, "An onsite veterinary clinic is industry-standard for humane societies, and London is one of the last cities of its size in Canada to not have access to such care."

    The same project was also the recipient of a $3-million grant from the City of London.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News