LONDON
London

    • Human chain demonstration at Victoria Hospital

    Demonstrators gather at Wellington Road South and Commissioners Road East in London, Ont. on Feb. 3, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Demonstrators gather at Wellington Road South and Commissioners Road East in London, Ont. on Feb. 3, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    There was a show of support at London’s busiest intersection Saturday for those caught in the conflict in Gaza.

    More than 200 demonstrators gathered outside Victoria Hospital on the northeast corner of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East on Saturday.

    They formed a human chain which stretched out around the corner. They were there to protest the war in Gaza, and called for a ceasefire.

    Some demonstrators draped plastic over their clothes to represent medical gowns, recognizing hospital workers they said have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war. 

