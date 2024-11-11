LONDON
London

    • How London is marking Remembrance Day

    The Cenotaph at Victoria Park in London, Ont. as seen on Nov. 10, 2024. (Source: Mayor Josh Morgan/X) The Cenotaph at Victoria Park in London, Ont. as seen on Nov. 10, 2024. (Source: Mayor Josh Morgan/X)
    The 2024 London Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park.

    The events will start at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that forms up in front of the Delta London Armories, marches east on Dundas Street and turns north onto Waterloo Street to Dufferin Avenue, the west to the Cenotaph.

    The Salvation Army Jubilee Brass will open the ceremony, followed by the land acknowledgement, national anthem, last post and two minutes of silence.

    Temporary road closures will be in place from 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and include Dufferin Avenue from Clarence Street to Waterloo Street and Wellington Street from Wolfe Street to Queens Avenue.

    From 10 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m., Dundas Street will be closed from Wellington Street to Waterloo Street, Waterloo Street will be closed from Dundas Street to Dufferin Avenue and Dufferin Avenue will be closed from Waterloo Street to Clarence Street.

    If you aren't able to make in-person to the downtown ceremony, the events will be livestreamed on the CTV News website.

