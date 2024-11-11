How London is marking Remembrance Day
The 2024 London Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park.
The events will start at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that forms up in front of the Delta London Armories, marches east on Dundas Street and turns north onto Waterloo Street to Dufferin Avenue, the west to the Cenotaph.
The Salvation Army Jubilee Brass will open the ceremony, followed by the land acknowledgement, national anthem, last post and two minutes of silence.
Temporary road closures will be in place from 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and include Dufferin Avenue from Clarence Street to Waterloo Street and Wellington Street from Wolfe Street to Queens Avenue.
From 10 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m., Dundas Street will be closed from Wellington Street to Waterloo Street, Waterloo Street will be closed from Dundas Street to Dufferin Avenue and Dufferin Avenue will be closed from Waterloo Street to Clarence Street.
If you aren't able to make in-person to the downtown ceremony, the events will be livestreamed on the CTV News website.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Donald Trump has said he wouldn't be a dictator — 'except for Day 1.' According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.
'I was called;' Murray Sinclair's life and legacy honoured at emotional memorial
Applause erupted over and over at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg Sunday as the son of Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, spoke about his father.
Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people
Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.
Children's book by chef Jamie Oliver withdrawn after criticism from Indigenous Australians
A children's book written by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has been withdrawn from sale after it was criticized for causing offense to Indigenous Australians.
Montreal dockworkers reject deal with lockout to begin
The union representing some 1,200 dockworkers at the Port of Montreal has overwhelmingly rejected a deal with their employers association.
Man shot by police in Hamilton has died, victim did 'not appear' to fire a gun, says SIU
A man who was critically injured in a police-involved shooting in Hamilton late Sunday afternoon has died in hospital, says the province’s police watchdog.
opinion How to transition from renting to owning a home in Canada
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers a step-by-step guide on how to make the shift from renting to becoming a homeowner, and what you can start doing today to help the process go smoother.
Liberals to face third test in federal byelection in British Columbia next month
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced voters in Cloverdale—Langley City will pick their next member of Parliament on Dec. 16.
Elon Musk exerts deepening influence on Donald Trump's presidential transition
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club has been brimming in the last 48 hours with two kinds of people: those angling for a job in the president-elect’s incoming administration, and those trying to influence him into hiring their picks for the top spots.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.