Housing Shortage will affect students looking at in-class learning in the new year

Fanshawe College took over the former Westervelt College building a couple of years ago and undertook extensive renovations to house several programs. The problem, is that housing in that area, especially for students, is sparse

“South campus is relatively new at Fanshawe and the rental market for students hasn't really developed around that campus.” said Off-Campus Housing Mediator, Glenn Matthews. “I mean, we're kind of hoping it will develop.”

For students hoping to live close to the south campus and walk to school, that is a difficult task as housing availability in the south end is low. But Matthews says students have been widening their search area

“It’s right on the Wellington bus. So you know, every student gets a bus pass so some are staying downtown and some in the past, I don't know about this year, but in the past, summer actually, staying on campus main campus and busing down because they want to stay in residence.”

However, there was a provincial program created in 2020 that could be the answer students are looking for. It involved students looking for a place to live and home owners facing the increasing costs to own a home.

“Have an extra income source or expand to welcome students into your home or other renters,” said Ward 12 Councillor Elizabeth Peloza. “You have the choice of having a unit within your home. So basement bedroom renovation, or you can build an accessory dwelling on your property if you meet the regulation standards.”

The college is hoping that the long-term solution for the housing shortage for students lies just across the road where a new development is in the planning stage.

“Lots of units, over 1,000 is proposed when it comes forward,” said Peloza, “But this could allow more so planners are able to find new apartments in south London which are very hard to find and give a place for international students to stay nice and close to campus.”

That development has yet to reach the committee level and is still a long way from shovels going in the ground.