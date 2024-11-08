Mother 'pulled out a baseball bat' in confrontation with Regina Mundi students

Just after 11:00 on Wednesday morning, a fight broke out near the portables at Regina Mundi Catholic High School - but it wasn’t between students.

“The mother pulled in, of the student, and she got out, and they started to have a verbal altercation,” said grade 12 student Ameen Elabed.

“At some point, it became physical, which then the mother ran to her car and pulled out a baseball bat in order to threaten the students, which left them pretty scared.”

Grade 12 student Ameen Elabed speaks with CTV News, November 8, 2024 (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

London police have confirmed that they were called to the high school on Wellington Road, and said that two students were assaulted by a female on school property during an altercation.

Students who witnessed the fight say they were shocked.

“It was kind of crazy because I don’t know why,” said grade 9 student Franklin Coborn. “It was a grown woman hitting a fourteen-year-old girl, so it’s kind of weird.”

Parents received a letter from the school notifying them of the incident that occurred on school property.

Police said that a 45-year-old female turned herself in and is facing three charges, including assault and assault with a weapon. Police told CTV News that although the woman was in possession of a blunt instrument, no one was injured with a weapon — however, two teenage girls did receive minor injuries.

According to police, the incident did not appear to be hate-motivated, and those involved knew each other.

Ameen Elabed - 12th Grader:

“I know it does happen between students sometimes,” admitted Elabed, “and things will go wrong at school. But seeing somebody at that age, somebody’s mother... it’s not right.”

The woman was released from custody and will appear in court on December 17.