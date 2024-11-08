Victoria Park unity rally cancelled over fears of violence following Brampton demonstrations

Organizers of a unity rally for India have cancelled this weekend’s London event over fears of violence.

This follows tense protests at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area earlier this week, with much of the activity posted to social media.

Police said some people in a Brampton protest this past Monday were carrying weapons, and objects were being thrown. The demonstration came after violent protests outside the same temple on Sunday night, which spilled over to two other locations in Mississauga.

Organizers of the London rally, which was set for Saturday at Victoria Park, said they were concerned that if they didn’t cancel, their event would also devolve into violence.

Shams Syed and Bhavin Patel, organizers of the now cancelled Rally for Unity (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“They wanted to come over here in London in large numbers. And we don’t want - whatever the things happen in Brampton - we don’t want that stuff happen over here in London, because London is a very peaceful city,” said Bhavin Patel, the President of Indian Culture Southwestern Ontario, and a co-organizer of the Rally for Unity.

“They were calling us, and they were coming with their own flag, and all that, which we didn’t want it,” said Shams Syed, co-organizer and President of South-Asian Association London & Surrounding Area. “We just want to have everybody under one flag to show the unity here. So for the safety and the security of the community we decided to cancel this rally,” said Syed.