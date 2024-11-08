London police seek public help to identify arson suspects in Friday morning blaze

London Police are looking for help from the public identifying a pair of suspects in an arson investigation.

Early Friday morning, at approximately 12:40 a.m., London police say they responded to a vehicle on fire at a residence around Commissioners Road East, and Highland Heights. London fire extinguished the blaze.

Video surveillance captured two suspects pulling into the driveway of the residence shortly before the fire. One suspect was seen wearing a blue sweater with white accents o the shoulders and chest, dark pants, a blue medical mask, carrying a small red gas can.

The second suspect is described as wearing camo and dark coloured clothing, and a blue medical mask.

The vehicle they were spotted in is described by police as an early model dark blue Buick Rendezvous with dark grey trim and a disabled parking pass visible on the dash in the passenger side of the windshield.

Investigators are asking members of the public that were in the area at the time of the incident to review any dashcam or video surveillance that could help with the investigation.