LONDON, ONT. -- Neighbours are calling for stricter rules around foster homes for cats and dogs after fire ripped through one side of a duplex that housed more than 40 felines.

Sean O’Connell and his mother Karen O’Connell live at 66 Snowdon Crescent, which is attached to 68 Snowdon.

Last Friday they helped to remove and temporarily shelter a number of cats that were inside the home next door, while firefighters rescued 25 cats. Four felines perished. A number of dogs were also saved.

The resident of 68 Snowdon, Bonnie Smith, is connected to a city-approved animal foster organization.

Under the rules, established by city council in 2014, there is no limit to the number of cats and dogs allowed in animal foster homes.

The O’Connells are calling the situation next to them a case of “kitty hoarding,” and they believe it was a disaster waiting to happen.

Smith concedes the home was taking in many animals, but she insists that it operated within the rules.

She says the fire would have happened whether there were three cats or 40 cats. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

London’s manager of bylaw enforcement, Orest Katolyk, says the fire has prompted a review of the rules around official animal foster homes.

Staff will recommend a maximum of 10 pets per foster home to the city’s Animal Welfare Advisory Committee.