Hospitals in London, Grey-Bruce adjust visitor policies due to Omicron variant

Omicron as spurred both St. Joseph's Health Care and the London Health Sciences Centre in London and Grey Bruce Health Care to put new visitor restrictions in place.

St. Joseph's officials say the changes at its hospital take effect immediately.

Included is a limit of two visitors at a time and they can only stay for two hours.

In ward rooms more than one patient at a time can have visitors, but that will be at the discretion of the care team.

And starting on Dec. 30 all essential caregivers and visitors must provide proof of vaccination along with a photo ID in order to enter St. Joseph's facilities.

Only those with valid medical exemptions will be allowed in without proof of vaccination.

For a full outline of the new restrictions click here.

At the London Health Sciences Centre, only essential care partners are allowed, with no social visitors.

The rules vary by department and and inpatient type. Detials are available on the hospital website.

Meanwhile at Grey Bruce Health Care, which operates six hospitals in the region, two visitors are allowed to visit inpatients, but they must remain the same two visitors throughout the patient's hospital stay.

Outpatients are asked to come alone unless they need help for accessibility reasons.

The following adjustments will take place as of Thursday:

Inpatients: Two designated visitors per day from 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Two designated visitors per day from 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Day Surgery: Come alone unless help is needed – must be identified prior to surgery to the clinical team.

Come alone unless help is needed – must be identified prior to surgery to the clinical team. Oncology & Chemotherapy, Ambulatory Care, Emergency Department, and Medical Imaging & Cardiology : Come alone unless support is required for accessibility reasons.

: Come alone unless support is required for accessibility reasons. Pediatric (Under 16) : Two parent/guardian (inpatients/outpatients)

: Two parent/guardian (inpatients/outpatients) End of life: Two visitors at a time.

Screening and other COVID-19 protocols remain in place. Full details can be found here.