Horwath makes campaign stop in West Lorne for International Nurses Day

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath visits the West Elgin Community Health Centre in West Lorne, Ont. during a campaign stop on May 12, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London) Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath visits the West Elgin Community Health Centre in West Lorne, Ont. during a campaign stop on May 12, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver