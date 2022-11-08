Homicide victim identified as London musician

London’s fifth homicide victim of the year has been identified as Daniel Fawcett, a well-known local musician and former member of Helix, CTV News has confirmed.

On Monday, London police announced that the death of Fawcett who was found deceased in Gibbons Park, was being treated as a homicide.

On Sunday, police had closed off a section of the park and were seen conducting a line search of the area using a metal detector. The Forensic Investigation Unit was also on scene.

Social media posts express sympathy to Fawcett’s family, friends and daughter.

— With files from CTV News London's Matt Thompson