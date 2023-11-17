Homelessness agency can’t wait any longer on city hall’s cold weather plan — first beds offered next week

Bitterly cold nights are putting hundreds of Londoners living unsheltered at risk.

Ark Aid Street Mission will open its first 30 shelter beds this winter on Nov. 20, despite city hall being at least a week and a half away from approving its Cold Weather Response.

“In the meantime, the Ark is committed to operating overnight beds this winter,” explained Executive Director Sarah Campbell. “We don't have that [Cold Weather Response] put through council yet, so we don't know what kind of government support we will have.”

The initial rollout of beds will operate because of the generosity of donors and volunteers.

It marks the fourth consecutive winter that The Ark will offer beds to Londoners with nowhere else to go.

Back on Oct. 31, city council's Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) received a report about temporary drop-in spaces that will be one part of the Community Cold Weather Response.

However, at the time city staff had yet to secure any overnight spaces.

A staff report updating their progress securing overnight beds will be considered by the same council committee on Nov. 21, but as of 5 p.m. Friday, the report has yet to be posted on the City of London website.

“That report hasn't [been released] yet, so we are simply saying regardless of what happens, our commitment to the community we serve doesn't change. And so we are going ahead,” Campbell told CTV News London.

Campbell remains confident in the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness, a council-endorsed strategy to eventually open up to 15 low barrier service hubs and 600 supportive housing units.

She emphasizes that until the new system can provide the necessary number of beds, the existing network of frontline agencies need support.

“I can speak for the Ark, we've been working on our winter plan since June,” Campbell explained. “I think it’s just a question of political will and the challenges of setting up this new system while [supporting] the old one.”

Demand for meals prepared by the Ark shows no sign of slowing down.

In June, approximately 80 meal packages were distributed each day to people living in encampments.

Volunteers now rely on donations to produce 120 meals packages daily. Each package contains three meals (approximately 2,500 calories) to keep people nourished.

This weekend Ark Aid Street Mission is reopening its renovated and expanded kitchen that will prepare 520 meals each day to support both the encampment depots and a soup kitchen service.

“Absolutely ecstatic,” said Rick Ford, support services manager at the Ark. “We are blessed to be able to serve these guys and to give back to them."

According to city hall, approximately 2,000 Londoners are experiencing homelessness — 600 are high-needs individuals.

“Coming into the winter months we hope to see a decrease [in demand for meals], but we're not sure that's going to happen as our city continues to struggle with this crisis,” added Campbell.

She expects the new kitchen may need to serve up to 1,000 meals each day this winter.

In collaboration with partner agencies, the Ark has developed a plan that could provide up to 120 overnight beds if necessary.

It depends on securing sufficient funding, volunteers and staff.

Ark Aid Street Mission is inviting Londoners to an open house fundraiser on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 696 Dundas St. where Londoners can tour their renovated space and learn more about frontline services.

If the committee supports the city’s yet-to-be revealed plan for overnight beds on Nov. 21, council would consider finalizing the decision at its meeting Nov. 28.