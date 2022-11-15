Homeless double amputee on street outside Victoria Hospital for fifth day
Londoners continue to do what they can for Tom, a homeless man and double amputee.
CTV News London viewers first met Tom on Monday. For five days now, Tom has been living on a patch of grass, steps away from the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) Victoria Hospital campus.
Passersby are trying to support the 59-year-old with warm drinks and food. Tom, who is incontinent, is grateful to receive items he otherwise would have a hard time getting himself.
“I give you people a true genuine heartfelt thanks and a huge, huge vote of appreciation,” he said.
Tom says his ordeal first began on Nov. 10, moments after he was released from hospital for treatment of bed sores. A short distance away from LHSC, he says he became stranded when his electric wheelchair stopped, due to the battery dying.
As CTV News London reported Monday, he was noticed by Tyler Calver, a medical support student. Calver is seeking secure care for Tom.
Tyler Calver, a London medical support student, is trying to get help for 59-year-old Tom, a double amputee. Tom has been stranded near the Victoria Hospital campus of LHSC in London, Ont. for several days. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
A few agencies responded to his concerns, and one London business even repaired Tom’s wheelchair.
But Tom remains on the street, covered in frozen blankets, and he acknowledges that his past actions have made it difficult to secure shelter.
“Sometimes out of anger, I have been abusive. I have lost my temper,” he admitted.
Still, the public, and a social agency leader, concur that it does not mean Tom should left out in the cold, with winter fast approaching.
“Tom’s story is highlighting how tragic the systemic failures are because people aren’t just falling through the cracks anymore — they are dying there,” said Jaclyn Seeler, a co-chair of the London Homelessness Coalition.
57 people in London, Ont.’s homeless community died between October 2021 and October of this year. Seeler said she and others want to help Tom from becoming a victim.
But, it will be a challenge — Tom, and other people on the streets, can be verbally or physically resistant to some types of care.
Seeler said creating more options for all in need will take public input.
Tom is seen outside the Victoria Hospital campus of LHSC on Nov. 14, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
“We have more need than we have resources,” she said. “It really is going to take everyone coming together to say, ‘This is not acceptable. These are our community members, and we need to support them.'”
But for now, Tom remains lost in a care gap. He is cold, soiled and at risk of losing another finger to frostbite.
“Just because you get angry sometimes doesn’t mean you deserve to be kept homeless. I am a double amputee, I can’t move. I can’t just get up and walk away. I don’t have that ability anymore,” he said.
Which is why he hopes Londoners will not leave him outside.
“We are all human beings and we deserve to be treated as such,” said Tom.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH @ 9 p.m. EST
WATCH @ 9 p.m. EST | Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people.
EXPLAINER | How NATO's defence obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict
A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and if it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defence known as Article 5.
MPs demand answers from feds over kids' med shortage, call for stocking up
Health Canada faced a series of questions from MPs on the House of Commons Health Committee Tuesday over the ongoing children’s pain medication shortages, including whether the country should be building a stockpile of these pharmaceuticals or starting to produce its own supply.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
NATO to meet on Wednesday at request of Poland, 2 diplomats say
NATO ambassadors will meet on Wednesday at the request of Poland on basis of the alliance's Article 4, two European diplomats told Reuters after an explosion in Poland close to the Ukrainian border reportedly caused by a stray Russian missile.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Drake, Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams among Canadian Grammy nominees
Classical composer Yannick Nezet-Seguin is among the leading Canadian Grammy nominees this year with a strong showing coming from an array of other homegrown talents.
Canada monitoring reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says she is in contact with Polish authorities over reports that two people were killed when Russian missiles hit the NATO ally.
Kitchener
-
'I just worry for the little ones': Local family deals with 2 kids sick with RSV
The rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children is putting a strain on hospitals across the country including in Waterloo Region.
-
Conestoga College international students speak out over high fees
International students at Conestoga College are speaking out about rising tuition fees and joining others across the province calling on the Ontario government for some relief.
-
Lack of lettuce: Prices soar amid leafy greens shortage
There is more frustration on the food front, with the cost of lettuce soaring amid a shortage.
Windsor
-
Local pharmacist offers up alternatives amid children’s fever medication shortage
Local pharmacist Tim Brady is hoping to educate parents on the alternatives to children pain and fever medicine as the country faces a supply shortage.
-
Three new Windsor city councillors to be sworn in for new term
The work begins Tuesday for three new Windsor city councillors who won tight election-night races to represent their wards around the council table.
-
Costly greens: Why lettuce costs you more and when it will go back down
Lettuce is either hard to find in grocery stores or is a lot more expensive to purchase if you find some.
Barrie
-
First 'significant' snowfall of the season to hit Simcoe County: Here's when to expect it
The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to hit Simcoe County, prompting a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Data reveals this Simcoe County town's alarming eviction rate
New data reveals an alarming rate of evictions in Alliston.
-
Driver traps robbery suspect inside vehicle to wait for police
Police laid charges against an Innisfil man accused of jumping into the passenger side of a vehicle and assaulting the driver.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
-
Doug Ford criticized for not wearing mask one day after Ontario’s new recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was criticized Tuesday for not wearing a mask in the legislature one day after the province’s top doctor “strongly recommended” they be worn indoors.
Ottawa
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa on Wednesday
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
With snow in the forecast, the winter tire rush is on
Appointments to have winter tires installed are filling up fast and demand is on the rise with snow in the forecast.
-
Three people arrested following lockdown at Gatineau high school
Gatineau police say three people have been arrested following an incident that led to the lockdown of a local high school.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Toronto woman in final stages of MAiD application after nearly a decade-long search for housing
A disabled 32-year-old woman says she is in the final stages of requesting a medically-assisted death after seven futile years of applying for affordable housing in Toronto.
-
This is what to expect from southern Ontario's first major snowstorm
An alert has been issued for parts of southern Ontario with the 'first significant snowfall' of the season set to bring a blast of winter weather.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, 3 others injured in Parkdale shooting, police say
One person has died, and three others have been injured in a shooting in Parkdale, police say.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
Quebec health minster to hold news conference Wednesday on respiratory infections, ER crisis
Public health officials in Quebec will brief the media Wednesday on what's being called the "triple threat" crippling hospitals: the combination of flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children.
-
Hydro-Quebec employee accused of spying for China is a flight risk, Crown says
A Hydro-Quebec employee accused of spying for the Chinese government should remain in jail because he is a flight risk, a Crown prosecutor argued Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
-
CBRM mayor back on the job after receiving threats over Santa parade route change
Twenty-four hours after receiving threats, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall was back on the job Tuesday.
-
Wintry mix expected in the Maritimes Wednesday; snowfall warnings for New Brunswick
An autumn mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will impact the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
More private health-care options, crime prevention take centre stage in Manitoba's throne speech
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
'It changed our lives forever': How blood donations gave a Manitoba family one last Christmas together
Blood donations have made a huge difference in the lives of a Manitoba family – it gave them extra time with their son and the chance to celebrate the holidays one last time together.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people.
Calgary
-
Stabbing at Calgary's Jack James High School, 13-year-old arrested
Charges are pending after a student was stabbed at a Calgary public school on Tuesday.
-
Council discussing Sean Chu’s future, as mayor says he photographed her personal vehicle licence plate
Calgary city council is holding a special meeting regarding Coun. Sean Chu, who was scheduled to be deputy mayor in December.
-
Police looking for 2 men in connection with hate-motivated assault
Police are working to identify two men who are wanted for questioning in connection with a possible hate crime last week.
Edmonton
-
EPSB asks province for thresholds for in-school masking, claiming enforcement difficulty without government support
The trustees of Edmonton's public school division want a meeting with Alberta's new top doctor and clarity on when it is appropriate to resurrect health measures brought in during the pandemic, such as mask mandates.
-
Dad who donated poppies to Edmonton shoppers wins $20K in Remembrance Day lottery draw
A local veteran who donated hundreds of dollars to outfit Edmontonians with poppies earlier this month won $20,000 in the Cash and Cars Lottery draw on Remembrance Day.
-
Alberta finance minister says legislation coming to re-index taxes, benefits
Alberta’s finance minister says there will be legislation next month to re-index income tax brackets and benefit payments for seniors and people with disabilities.
Vancouver
-
More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
-
For the 2nd time since Nov. 1, Coquitlam RCMP want to know if you lost a diamond ring
For the second time this month, Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for the rightful owner of a diamond ring that was turned over to their detachment.
-
99% of Indian status card holders have experienced discrimination when presenting ID: UBCIC report
Encountering racism is a near-universal experience for people who use Indian status cards, according to a survey by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.